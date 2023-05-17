Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 188,348 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,348 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 6.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.98% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

