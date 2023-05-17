Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.84 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.17% of FormFactor worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3 %

FORM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

