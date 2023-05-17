Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.29. 267,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.97 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

