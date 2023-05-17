Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

