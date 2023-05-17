Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,091 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,891. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.