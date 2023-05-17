Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 166 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $159.51. 490,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
