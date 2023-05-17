Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,903 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,298. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

