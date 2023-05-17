Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 299,848 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,848 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.87% of AEye worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of LIDR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 237,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,410. AEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,127.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIDR. Guggenheim downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

