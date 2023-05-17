Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 96,291 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,291 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

