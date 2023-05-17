Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

