Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of ATI worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI Stock Down 3.9 %

ATI stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.