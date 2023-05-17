Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.87 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

