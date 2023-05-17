Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.