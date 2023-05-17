Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $32,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,047,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PCAR stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

