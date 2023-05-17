Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 126,649 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.