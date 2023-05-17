Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,623 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

