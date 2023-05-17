Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 229,237 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.61% of BOX worth $27,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.20, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

