Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $7.08. Mistras Group shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 99,493 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MG. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mistras Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Price Jennifer C. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

