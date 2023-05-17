Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $7.08. Mistras Group shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 99,493 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MG. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Mistras Group Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Price Jennifer C. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
