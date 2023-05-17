MNC Media Investment (OTCMKTS:LTONY) Trading Down 42.2%

MNC Media Investment Ltd (OTCMKTS:LTONY – Get Rating) traded down 42.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 113,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,408% from the average session volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
MNC Media Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.
About MNC Media Investment
MNC Media Investment Ltd (MMIL), formerly Linktone Ltd., is a provider of services and content to a range of traditional and new media consumers and enterprises. The Company’s segments include China VAS, mobile game and PC game; Indonesia Digital Media, Media Content and Investment; Indonesia Digital Media; Media content, and Investment.
