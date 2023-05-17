Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $34,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

MRNA opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average is $164.52. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,342 shares of company stock valued at $67,958,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

