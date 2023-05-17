Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Modiv Stock Performance

Shares of Modiv stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Several analysts recently commented on MDV shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

