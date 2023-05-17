Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Modiv Stock Performance
Shares of Modiv stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.
Modiv Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
