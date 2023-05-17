Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $288.94 and last traded at $288.94. Approximately 143,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 517,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.83 and a 200-day moving average of $302.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
