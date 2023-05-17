Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.18 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00024305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,797,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,953,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

