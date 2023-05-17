Moonriver Price Hits $6.55 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00024525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,796,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,952,978 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

