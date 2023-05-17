Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

