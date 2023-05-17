Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $381.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

