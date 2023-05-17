Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

