Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.