Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7,528.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 848,243 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 837,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

