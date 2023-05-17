Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,246 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

