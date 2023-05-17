Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

