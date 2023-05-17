Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 782 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

