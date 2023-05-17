Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,041 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

