Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.09

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.09 and traded as high as C$17.56. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.38, with a volume of 33,143 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

