Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $715.06

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 715.06 ($8.96) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.65). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.62), with a volume of 194,354 shares traded.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 717.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 638.09. The firm has a market cap of £441.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3,518.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,727.27%.
Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
