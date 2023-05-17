MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €227.20 ($246.96) and last traded at €228.30 ($248.15). Approximately 72,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €228.80 ($248.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($214.13) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €230.90 and a 200 day moving average of €217.58. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

