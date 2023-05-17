Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.94

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.94 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 229258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

