Murray Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 8.25 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murray Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MUT opened at GBX 866.50 ($10.85) on Wednesday. Murray Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 715 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 858.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 848.58. The company has a market capitalization of £983.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,274.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Peter Tait purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 873 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460 ($21,871.48). Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

