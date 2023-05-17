MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 8.3% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

