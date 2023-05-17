MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Invests $1.44 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 64,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,024. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

