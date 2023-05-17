MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Invests $2.76 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 85,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,045. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

