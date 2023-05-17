MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 6,448,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

