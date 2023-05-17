MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

