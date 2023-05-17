Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Trading 19.4% Higher

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.33. 735,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,056% from the average session volume of 63,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Nano Labs Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Nano Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

