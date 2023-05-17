Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.35

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.35 and traded as low as $70.43. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 2,614 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on NATH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nathan’s Famous (NATH)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.