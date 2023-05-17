Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.35

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.35 and traded as low as $70.43. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 2,614 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

