National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPGF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

