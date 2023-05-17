National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs Acquires 12,625 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National Vision Trading Up 3.8 %

EYE traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 939,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.