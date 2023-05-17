National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $360.76

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $360.76 and last traded at $360.00, with a volume of 17937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 34.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.97.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,393,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

