Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,779.50 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $42,779.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00131424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040223 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,160,759 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

