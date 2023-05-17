Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $139.77 million and $3.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,385.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00343017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00553231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00430718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,321,455,865 coins and its circulating supply is 40,760,213,092 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.